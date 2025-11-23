Bengaluru, November 23: Amid the leadership row, the Delhi trip, and contradictory statements within the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions for about one-and-a-half hours. He reiterated on Saturday that the Congress high command's decision is final and that both he and Deputy Chief Minister and State President D.K. Shivakumar will have to obey its orders. The lengthy meeting has triggered speculation in the state's political circles.

Even though CM Siddaramaiah appeared strained, he answered questions effectively without losing his cool. He also remarked that he would never be either dull or overly elated. Speaking to the media late on Saturday night after meeting Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah initially said, "We spoke about matters related to the organisation of the party. Elections for the taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat, and the Bengaluru civic body are nearing. We discussed these issues. It was just a courtesy call since he had come to Bengaluru." ‘Will Continue As CM and Present Budget’, Says Siddaramaiah Amid Karnataka Congress Leadership Row.

When asked whether Kharge had asked him to continue as CM for the next two-and-a-half years, Siddaramaiah responded, "Why are you asking everything? Everything is speculation, and you (the media) are the ones who have raised these speculations." Responding to a query on Karnataka Congress MLAs meeting Kharge in Delhi and whether he tried to resolve out their grievances, Siddaramaiah said, "I have not questioned it." When asked again why, as the Congress Legislature Party leader, he did not seek information, the Chief Minister said he would gather information from the Intelligence department.

"I have not asked him ( Congress President Kharge) for information, nor have I asked the Karnataka Congress MLAs." Asked about the long duration of the meeting, Siddaramaiah insisted it was merely a cordial interaction. "I had snacks at Kharge's residence -- onion pakoda and dry fruits," he said. When told he appeared dull over CM's post in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah replied, "I will never remain dull. You ask why I am looking dull just to make a point. There is no question of me becoming dull. Understood? I won't be dull, and at the same time, I won't be overly elated." ‘I Wish Him Luck’: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on CM Siddaramaiah’s Full Term Claim, Defends MLAs’ Delhi Visit.

Responding to a query about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visiting two Congress MLAs imprisoned at the Bengaluru Central Jail, he said, "Let him go and meet them, there is no problem." The Chief Minister added, "Ultimately, the decision will be taken by the Congress high command, and everyone will have to agree to it. All leaders and Ministers must agree. Even I must agree, and D.K. Shivakumar must agree. This matter was not discussed in the meeting." When asked how he could stay at Kharge's residence for more than an hour without discussing party matters, Siddaramaiah said: "Although he was at Kharge's residence for a long time, he was indeed engaged in discussions with Kharge for over an hour."

