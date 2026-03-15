Mumbai, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle across the state's 140 constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan today, March 15, confirmed that Kerala will head to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect across the state.

Key Dates and Polling Schedule for Kerala Assembly Election 2026

The ECI has outlined a condensed timeline for the electoral process to ensure completion well before the current assembly's term expires on May 23. Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4.

Date of Notification: March 16, 2026 Last Date for Nominations: March 23, 2026 Scrutiny of Nominations: March 24, 2026 Last Date for Withdrawal: March 26, 2026 Date of Polling: April 9, 2026 Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026



The Commission noted that the single-phase format was chosen to maintain the state’s tradition of efficient, one-day polling, supported by the publication of final electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Assembly Election in Kerala on April 9, Result on May 4

Logistics and Security Measures Announced by ECI

To facilitate a smooth voting experience for Kerala's 2.69 crore registered voters, the ECI will deploy over 25 lakh officials across the five poll-bound regions (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry). In Kerala alone, thousands of polling stations will be equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units. The CEC emphasised a "zero-tolerance" policy toward electoral violence and the misuse of money power. Central observers have been appointed to oversee field-level management, ensuring that the "festival of democracy" remains accessible and transparent. Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4.

Political Context: A Three-Way Battle Likely in Kerala

The 2026 election is poised to be historic. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term - a feat never achieved in the state’s modern political history. Standing in their way is the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, which enters the race with significant momentum following strong performances in recent local body elections. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the BJP, aims to significantly expand its footprint beyond its traditional strongholds, targeting a "breakthrough" in key urban and semi-urban seats.

Immediate Impact of the Model Code

With the MCC now active, the state government is prohibited from announcing new schemes, making major appointments, or using official machinery for campaigning. This transition ensures a level playing field for all contesting parties as the state moves into an intense three-week campaign period.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).