Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Participates in Anti-CAA Human Chain on R-Day, Calls Centre's Move 'Threat to Secularism' of Nation

Thiruvananthapuram, January 26: Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday participated in 620-km-long human chain on Republic Day organised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) as a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. He called the CAA and NRC a threat to secularism of this country.

Addressing a gathering in the state capital, the Kerala CM said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The human chain organised today against CAA has become a great wall. People from different walks participated in it. This law is a threat to secularism of this country. Kerala has made it clear that CAA, NRC & NPR will not be implemented in this soil." Jammu & Kashmir: Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter, Slams Centre, Calls Republic Day Celebrations as BJP Govt's 'Hypocrisy'.

Earlier, the Left Front-ruled government had announced that they will organise a human chain on Republic Day to mark their protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR updation by the central government. Following this, the LDF organised the 620-km-long human chain from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state. It is to be known that Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution against the CAA recently.