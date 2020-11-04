Bihar, November 4: Korha is an assembly constituency in Katihar district in the Indian state of Bihar. It is reserved for scheduled castes. The voting in Korha (SC) constituency will take place on November 7 which is in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm this time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

This time on account of the coronavirus pandemic, one hour has been added extra to allow social distancing and avoid overcrowding in polling booths. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. The dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Korha (SC) constituency was won by Punam Kumari Alias Punam Paswan of INC, and Mahesh Paswan of BJP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are- Jai Prakas Das from Independent party, Sita Ram Dass from Janata Dal (Secular), Manju Devi from Nationalist Congress Party among others.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in Bihar with 147 seats in the 243-member assembly, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

