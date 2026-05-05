Haryana Road Accident: 5 Killed As Police SUV Crashes on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Nuh

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Five people, including four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, were killed in a high-speed road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday morning. The victims were returning from a police operation when their SUV crashed near a toll plaza, officials said. According to officials, the deceased included two sub-inspectors and two constables from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. They were travelling in an SUV along with a civilian complainant linked to a kidnapping case.

The team was reportedly returning after carrying out an operation related to the case when the accident occurred. The civilian, a resident of Punjab who had filed the complaint, also died in the crash. The accident took place around 10:30 am near the Dhulawat toll plaza under the Tauru Sadar police station limits. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Nuh: Law Student Dozes Off, Rams Speeding Scorpio into Parked Truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Dies on Spot (Watch Video).

Preliminary reports suggest that the SUV lost control while travelling at high speed. Some accounts indicate the driver may have been attempting to overtake another vehicle before colliding with a heavy vehicle ahead. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the deaths of all five occupants. Emergency services and local police reached the site shortly after receiving information and began rescue and clearance operations.

Police officials said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Senior officials have informed authorities in Uttar Pradesh, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Haryana: Speeding Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Video Surfaces.

Efforts are also being made to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the crash, including examining factors such as speed, road conditions, and possible driver error.

The KMP Expressway is a major access-controlled highway designed for high-speed travel across parts of Haryana and the National Capital Region. While it helps reduce congestion on city roads, accidents on such corridors often result in high fatalities due to speed and impact severity.

This incident adds to a series of recent road accidents reported on expressways in the region, raising ongoing concerns about road safety, driver behaviour, and enforcement on high-speed routes. Authorities said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses. Officials are also coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh Police to inform the victims’ families and complete legal procedures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).