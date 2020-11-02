Patna, November 2: Of the 243 seats in Bihar, 78 will go to polls in the third phase of the state assembly elections. The Lauriya Vidhan Sabha seat is one of them. According to the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, polling in Lauriya assembly constituency and 77 others will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. Bagaha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In Lauriya assembly constituency, a total of 10 candidates are in the fray. However, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The current BJP MLA Vinay Bihari has been renominated by his party. Shambhu Tiwari is the candidate of RJD. For Lauriya assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. The scrutiny of nominations was done on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

Bihar is witnessing an electoral contest between two major alliances. The BJP has joined hands with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and two other regional parties. Similarly, the RJD has formed a grand alliance with the Congress and Left parties. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) has been given 122 seats. The RJD is fighting elections on 121 seats, while the Congress has declared candidates in 70 constituencies.

The grand alliance has left 70 seats for Left parties. Bihar is going to polls in three phases. Polling for the first phase was held on October 28. The second phase of polling will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

