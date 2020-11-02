Patna, November 2: Polling on the Bagaha Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. As per the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, polling in 78 constituencies, including Bagaha, will be held on November 7. The results of the Bihar polls will be declared on November 10. In Bagaha assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Ramnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The current MLA from Bagaha is BJP's Raghaw Sharan Pandey. This time, the BJP has fielded Ram Singh. Jayesh Manglam Singh is the candidate of Congress from Bagaha. For seats going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The BJP has formed an alliance and shared seats with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and both the parties have shared 243 seats between them. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The Congress has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Of the 243 seats in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 121 and its ally Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies, leaving 29 seats for Left parties. At least two pre-poll surveys have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine.

