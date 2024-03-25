Jaipur, March 25: The Congress on Monday named four more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections, including veteran BJP leader Prahlad Gunjal, who joined the party recently, from Kota.

The others are Ramchandra Chaudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Singh Rawat from Rajsamand, and Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara. The Congress has so far decided on candidates for 24 of the state's 25 seats, of which it is contesting 22 and has left the Nagaur seat for Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Sikar for the CPI-M. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Maneka Gandhi From Sultanpur, Drops Varun Gandhi From Pilibhit in Fifth List of Candidates.

It is yet to announce a candidate for the Banswara seat and this seat can be left for the BAP. All the four candidates named on Monday are new faces. Gunjal replaces Ramnarayan Meena and Rawat comes in place of 2019 candidate Devkinandan Gurjar. Meanwhile, the 2019 candidates from Ajmer and Bhilwara, Riju Jhunjhunwal and Rampal Sharma, respectively, have joined the BJP.

