Jodhpur, January 29: Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a well-known religious storyteller from Rajasthan, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her ashram in Jodhpur on Wednesday evening. Nearly four hours after her death, a purported suicide note surfaced on social media, linking her emotional distress to a blackmail and defamation case that began six months ago. Police have termed the death “suspicious” and launched a detailed investigation. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

According to police sources, Sadhvi Prem Baisa had earlier accused her former staff members of blackmail, character assassination, and extortion. In July 2025, a video allegedly showing her in an objectionable situation went viral on social media. She later clarified in an FIR filed at Boranada police station that the man seen in the video was her father and spiritual guide, Veermanath (Guruji), and the clip dated back to 2021 when she was undergoing depression. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Says 'Obscene' Clip Was Edited With Blackmail Intent.

Sadhvi alleged that the video was stolen from CCTV footage by her former staff member Jogendra alias Jogaram, with the help of others, including a former driver. She accused them of demanding INR 20 lakh and threatening to defame her if the money was not paid. When she refused, the edited video was allegedly released online, leading to the cancellation of several of her Bhagwat Katha programs. Jogendra was arrested on July 20, 2025, and later released on bail. Anandpur Dham Viral Video: S*x Abuse Allegations, ‘Guru Gaddi’ Fight Push Ashram Into Major Controversy.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Found Dead in Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances

At the time, Sadhvi Prem Baisa had stated she was ready for an “agni pariksha” (trial by fire) to prove her innocence. The same reference appears in the alleged suicide note posted on her Instagram account after her death, where she mentioned writing to religious leaders seeking permission for such a test.

Police are now examining whether the note was pre-scheduled or posted by someone else after her death. Initial inquiries suggest she was suffering from fever and collapsed after receiving an injection at the ashram. Further action will follow the post-mortem report.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

