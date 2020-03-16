Madhya Pradesh: Conduct Floor Test Tomorrow or We Will Consider You Don't Have Majority, Governor Lalji Tandon Tells Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon with Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 16: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the assembly on March 17, hours after Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the House till March 26. "Conduct the floor test on 17th March otherwise it will be considered that you actually don't have the majority in the state assembly," Governor Lalji Tandon stated in his letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

Last week, Tandon directed Nath to prove his majority in the House after his address on March 16. Shortly before the Governor was to start at 10:50 am, the Chief Minister shot a letter to the Governor calling his letter ordering a trust vote unconstitutional. "It does not lie within the domain of the Governor to interfere with the functions of the Speaker," Nath stated. The Governor is not a guide or advisor to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

"The Governor cannot expect the Speaker to act in the manner in which the Governor thinks constitutionally appropriate. Both the Governor and the Speaker have their own independent constitutional responsibilities," said the Chief Minister's six-page letter. Notably, Tandon formally inaugurated the session and returned to Raj Bhavan in 11 minutes without reading the full address given to him by the Congress government.

Since the Governor had read the address presented to him by the Congress, the treasury benches have been taking that he acknowledged the validity of the government till he started the address, IANS reported. Soon after the adjournment of the House, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh went to meet the Governor. The BJP MLAs also met Tandon. The BJP has in the meantime also moved the Supreme Court against the government's defiance of the Governor's orders to hold the floor test.