BJP Holding Congress MLAs in Captivity, Floor Test Not Possible: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to Governor Lalji Tandon

Bhopal, March 16: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon stating that holding of a floor test in the Assembly was not possible in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in "captivity" by the BJP with the help of Karnataka Police.

"I would like you to recall that when I met you on March 13, 2020, I had brought to your notice that BJP has kept many Congress MLAs as captive under the control of Karnataka Police and they were forced to give different types of statements. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session Adjourned till March 26 Amid Coronavirus Scare, Suspense Over Floor Test Remains.

Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators meet Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to order for the conduct of the floor test at the earliest. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "The govt has lost majority and has no right to remain in power". pic.twitter.com/MUST0mIzQB — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

"I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning and it will be undemocratic and unconstitutional," Nath stated.