Kolkata, April 12: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday announced a new 'resolution' to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government from the Centre after winning the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. While speaking at an election rally in Bankura district's Onda, Chief Minister Banerjee said, "We (Trinamool Congress) will conquer Bengal and remove the BJP government from Delhi. This is our resolution. The Bengali New Year is coming. On the first day of Baishakh, we will resolve to bid farewell to the BJP."

She also spoke about the Trinamool Congress government's achievements. "We (Trinamool Congress) have made 1 crore 30 lakh pucca houses. This time our resolution is that in the future, we will make all the raw houses that are there pucca so that people get a shelter. Water taps will reach all the houses. No matter how much they (BJP) campaign and lie, our achievements are there for the people to see." The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that BJP fails to keep promises it made to people before the elections. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi Assures Financial Aid, Better Security for Women; CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Tried To Cancel Her Candidature.

"We keep our promises when we make them. And they (BJP) cheat. They go everywhere before the elections and promise to give money. But after the results of the elections are declared, they are nowhere to be found." The Chief Minister also said, "Before the elections in Delhi, they (BJP) said they would give Rs 3,000 to every woman. They have not given a single rupee yet. They are lying in Bihar. They are cheating women by lying. They said they would give Rs 8,000 in their bank accounts. They promised it before the elections. The next day they drove the bulldozer. They have finished the country. Many people went to Bihar to make a name for themselves. Now they understand. Women are saying, give us money." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Address Mega ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Siliguri Today.

A few days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to West Bengal for election campaigning and had released a 'charge sheet' against Trinamool Congress government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a sarcastic jibe at the BJP's 'charge sheet' from her Onda meeting. The Chief Minister said, "They (BJP) are issuing a charge sheet against Trinamool again. Our charge sheet is against you. You have tortured the country. You have destroyed the country's Constitution. You have tortured mothers, brothers and sisters."

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