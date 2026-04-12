In a notable move ahead of the Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ramesh Bhil, a long-serving staff member at its district office, as a candidate for Ward No. 13. Bhil, who has worked as a peon for nearly three decades, filed his nomination on Saturday, drawing attention for his transition from a grassroots worker to an electoral candidate.

The Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections are expected to see close contests across wards, with major parties focusing on local issues and candidate profiles. Bhil’s candidature stands out as an example of internal party mobility, highlighting how long-time workers can be elevated to electoral positions. Who Is Ankita Parmar? All About the Influencer As BJP Nominates Instagram Star for Por Seat in Vadodara.

Who Is Ramesh Bhil?

Ramesh Bhil is a 50-year-old resident of Mehsana who has been associated with the BJP’s district office for 28 years. With an educational qualification up to Class 10, Bhil has spent most of his working life managing day-to-day operations at the party office. His responsibilities included maintaining the premises and assisting party leaders and workers.

Over the years, he has become a familiar face within the local party structure, known for his consistent presence and long-standing service. BJP Issues Whip for Its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs Ahead of 3-Day Special Parliament Session From April 16.

From Party Office to Poll Candidate

Bhil’s candidature marks a significant shift from a behind-the-scenes role to frontline politics. He officially entered the electoral fray by filing nomination papers for Ward No. 13 in the upcoming Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections. Speaking after filing his nomination, Bhil said he intends to carry forward the same dedication he showed in his organisational role into public service.

Party’s ‘Worker-First’ Message

Local leaders within the Bharatiya Janata Party have described the decision as part of a broader effort to recognise grassroots workers. Party insiders said Bhil’s long association and familiarity with local issues made him a suitable candidate, reflecting the party’s emphasis on rewarding commitment at the organisational level.

Bhil’s nomination has generated interest among voters in Mehsana, with some residents viewing him as a relatable candidate who understands everyday concerns. His journey from a support role within the party to a public-facing candidate has become a talking point in the ongoing civic election campaign.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).