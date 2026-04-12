New Delhi, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known," PM Modi said in a post on X. Praising the singer's journey, he said: "Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance." "I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," the Prime Minister said.

Paying tribute to the legendary singer, PM Modi said, "My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives." Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Asha Bhosle Health Update: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Concern, Prays for Legendary Singer’s Speedy Recovery.

PM Modi Condoles Asha Bhosle’s Demise

Doctor Prateet Samdani revealed that the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure. "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..." Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar and Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Legendary Singer (See Post).

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar announced the unfortunate news of Bhosle's passing away outside the hospital. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news, saying that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 a.m.

“My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., people can pay their last respects at her residence...," he said. Her last rites will take place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday at 4 p.m.. The film fraternity is in a state of shock after learning about the demise of the legendary singer, and several of them have recalled her contributions in their condolence messages.

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