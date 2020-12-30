Gandhinagar, December 30: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Gujarat Mansukh Vasava, who resigned from the party yesterday and vowed to quit as an MP too, withdrew his resignation today. Mansukh Vasava took back his resignation after his meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Vasava reportedly told reporters that he dropped the idea of quitting after senior BJP leaders assured him to provide workers who will work for him.

"Senior party leaders told me that I will get free treatment for my back pain and neck pain only if I continue to be an MP. This is not possible if I resign as an MP. Party leaders asked me to take rest and assured that a system will be put in place wherein local party workers will do work on my behalf," Vasava was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Sending in his resignation yesterday, he had said that he would resign as MP during parliament's budget session.

"The only reason why I had decided to resign from the party and as an MP was my health issues. I also discussed the same with the CM today. Now, after getting assurance from the senior BJP leaders, I have decided to withdraw my resignation. I will continue to serve my people as an MP," Vasava declared today. In his now-taken-back resignation, he had cited a "mistake" for taking that decision. Harinder Singh Khalsa, Former Lok Sabha MP, Resigns From BJP in Protest Against Farm Laws.

"I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of party's values. However, after all, I am a human being. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to party," he had said in his resignation letter.

