Chandigarh, December 26: Former Lok Sabha MP Harjinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday resigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recently enacted farm laws by the Central government. Singh resigned from the saffron party "in protest against the insensitivity shown by party leaders & the govt towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives and children protesting against the three agrarian laws". Farmers' Protest: Members of Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti Begin Tractor March from Meerut to Ghaziabad to Join Agitation Against Farm Laws (Watch Video).

Notably, the former Lok Sabha MP joined the BJP in March 2019. He was elected as the Member of Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib in 2014 on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. On August 29, 2015, he was suspended from AAP due to anti-party activities. Prior to it, Khalsa joined Shiromani Akali Dal, and was elected as an MP from Bhatinda in 1996. AAP MPs Bhagwant Mann And Sanjay Singh Protest Inside Parliament's Central Hall In Presence of PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Farm Laws (Watch Video).

Tweet by ANI:

Punjab: Former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa resigns from BJP "in protest against the insensitivity shown by party leaders & the govt towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives and children protesting against the three agrarian laws". — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, farmers protest entered 31st day on Saturday, Farmers across India, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three controversial laws enacted in September this year. Farmers fear that these laws will dilute the minimum support price (MSP) by destroying the APMCs. They want a complete rollback of these laws. However, the government is ready to repeal these laws.

