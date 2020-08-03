New Delhi, August 3: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday with a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in the past 24 hours. A fresh data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that of the total coronavirus count in the country mounted to 18,03,696 in the country. Of the total cases, India now has 5,79,357 active cases while a total of 1,186,203 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll in the country mounted to 38,135 on Monday, the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Nod to Serum-Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine for Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the total number of COVID-19 tests in India crossed the 2 crore-mark with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of the total number of tests, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on August 2 alone. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved and stands at 64.53 percent while the fatality rate remained at 2.15 percent.

Here's the tweet:

Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated & 38,135 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OKfjsgwyC9 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Globally, India continues to remain the third worst hit nation by coronavirus after the US and Brazil. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of cases touching 441,228. With the fresh fatalities, the state death toll shot up to 15,576 till Sunday night. Tamil Nadu comes second with 2.57 lakh COVID-19 cases till date. The southern state recorded 5,875 new COVID-19 cases and 98 more deaths on Sunday, health department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fatalities in a single-day since July 1. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,37,677, while the death toll mounted to 4,004 on Sunday.

The global COVID-19 tally on Monday surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,002,567 and the fatalities rose to 687,930, the report stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).