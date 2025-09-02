Mysuru, September 2: Commenting on the row surrounding the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara festivities by Kannada author and Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that the government cannot ask all participants in the festival to wear 'sindoor' and identify themselves as Hindus.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah, responding to the BJP’s demand that Banu Mushtaq wear 'kumkum', bangles, and flowers if she wished to inaugurate the festival, said, “Banu Mushtaq hails from the Muslim community. She is a Kannada writer. Is there a custom in Islam to wear kumkum? We celebrate Dussehra as the Nada Habba (festival of the land). What if we asked people of other religions to come to the ceremony wearing kumkum and become Hindus?” Dussehra is Non-Religious Festival, Appropriate for Writer Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate It: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

When asked about comments suggesting that Banu Mushtaq would attend the Dussehra celebration after eating beef, CM Siddaramaiah retorted, “The Opposition will make claims, but have you seen it?” Answering a question on the alleged fatwa issued by Muslim religious leaders against Banu Mushtaq, the Chief Minister said, “Muslim preachers have clarified that they have not issued any fatwas against her. It is false news.”

Reacting further to the controversy, CM Siddaramaiah said, “When late Mirza Ismail was the Dewan of the Mysuru kingdom, the king carried out his procession on the Ambari. Where were the RSS and BJP then? In 2017, the Dussehra festival was inaugurated by author Nisar Ahmad. Where were they then?” On Banu Mushtaq’s past comments about turmeric, kumkum, and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I don’t know about those remarks. That is a different issue. She is a Kannada writer. Without love for the language, is it possible to write in Kannada? Without love and interest, is it possible to write? Her work has been honoured with the International Booker Prize.” Mysuru Dasara: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s Call to Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq to ‘Skip’ Dussehra Inauguration Event Sparks Fresh Row.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi had questioned the government over the Dasara inaugural invitation to Banu Mushtaq. “Why is only Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq invited to inaugurate Dasara, while translator Deepa Bhasti is excluded? Deepa Bhasti is excluded because she is Hindu. Banu Mushtaq has stated that Kannada is equated with a goddess and questioned how she could respect it. Does she not feel ashamed to make such a statement after breathing the air of this land and drinking the waters of the Cauvery? If she respects Chamundeshwari and the sentiments of the people, we welcome her,” Joshi said.

