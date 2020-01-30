'Narendra Modi, Nathuram Godse Share Same Ideology', Says Rahul Gandhi at Anti-CAA Rally in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi lead the anti-CAA rally titled 'Save the Constitution' in Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo Credits: Twitter@INC)

Wayanad, January 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking after 'Save the Constitution' march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his constituency Wayanad, attacked the Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassinator Nathuram Godse share the same ideology. Speaking in Kalpetta, the Congress leader said that "Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Nathuram Godse." Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet NHRC Officials Against UP Police Crackdown on Anti-CAA Protesters.

Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed PM Modi for the erosion of India's image globally. The Gandhi scion said that "Indian are made to prove they are Indians" and asked "who is Narendra Modi to decide I am an Indian or not? Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian & who is not? I know I am an Indian & I do not have to prove it to anybody." Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Debate on Citizenship Law, Says 'Willing to Translate CAA Into Italian' While Addressing Rally in Jodhpur.

Watch Excerpt From Rahul Gandhi's Speech in the Tweet Below

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Kalpetta, Kerala: Nathuram Godse & Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse. pic.twitter.com/J7GmOlBW55 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

"The 1.3 billion Indians do not have to prove that they are Indians," thundered Gandhi. Accusing the BJP government of diverting attention from important issues, he said that, "Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth."