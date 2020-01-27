Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet NHRC Officials Against UP Police Crackdown on Anti-CAA Protesters; We Cannot Become Country Where Leadership Brutalises Its Own People, Says Wayanad MP

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation meeting NHRC officials on Monday. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, January 27: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the use of police in Uttar Pradesh to brutalise and punish people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act is not appropriate. They hoped that National Human Rights Commission will look into the concerns expressed by the Congress delegation and hold the idea of Indian Constitution.

Speaking to the media after the meeting with senior NHRC officials in the national capital, Rahul said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There is a systematic process being put in place across the country. They are inducting Police mitras to brutalise people. What is taking place is against the idea of India & the Constitution." PFI Link With Anti-CAA Protests: Indira Jaising, Kapil Sibal Quash Allegations of Receiving Money From Popular Front of India.

Expressing his hope on NHRC, he said, "We can't become a country where the leadership brutalises its own people. You (NHRC) are the appropriate institution to safeguard Human Rights. If NHRC goes into details of what is submitted, you will be convinced that something terribly wrong has happened in UP."

Earlier in the day, a delgation of Congress met the senior NHRC officials at NHRC office to file a complaint against the action of Uttar Pradesh police on the protesters during demonstrations against Citizenship Amendment Act. Along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others were also present.