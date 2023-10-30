Raipur, October 30: The stage is all set for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, which will see a direct fight between the ruling party, Congress and the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, with the counting of votes taking place on December 3. The state will see a tough fight in the Patan assembly constituency, where Congress has fielded incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel against BJP's Vijay Baghel.

While the assembly election in Chhattisgarh will see Congress and BJP battling each other to win the state, especially Patan, the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which failed to win any seat in the last election, has made things more interesting. In the 2018 assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the grand old party recorded a landslide victory after it won 68 seats out of 90 against the then-ruling BJP, which managed to bag 15 seats. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: From CM Bhupesh Baghel to TS Singh Deo and Girish Devangan, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

The Patan assembly seat is one of the key constituencies of the 90-member assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. It must be noted that Patan is a town and a nagar panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. At present, incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel is the MLA of the Patan constituency. The 62-year-old Congress leader has made Patan his bastion since 2013 after winning the seat from BJP's Vijay Baghel in the 2013 Vidhan Sabha polls. In the upcoming election, Baghel will be facing BJP leader Vijay Baghel and AAP candidate Amit Hirmani.

Candidates for Patan Election 2023:

Bhupesh Baghel

Incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from the Patan constituency. A four-time MLA, Bhupesh Baghel has been a stalwart in the political history of Chhattisgarh politics. In the 2018 assembly election, Baghel defeated BJP candidate Motilal Sahu by a margin of over 27,000 votes. Will make a hattrick or will BJP wrest powers from Congress in Patan, only time will tell. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Votes in Antagarh Through Postal Ballot As Part of ECI's 'Home Facility'.

Vijay Baghel

A Lok Sabha member from Durg, Vijay Baghel, will fight the Patan assembly election against CM Bhupesh Baghel. In 2003, Vijay Baghel fought the Vidhan Sabha polls as an NCP candidate but failed to win the seat. However, he tasted victory in the 2008 assembly election when he defeated Bhupesh Baghel after contesting the seat as BJP candidate. In the following elections in 2013 and 2018, Bhupesh Baghel snatched the seat from BJP candidates.

Amit Hirmani

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Amit Hirmani as its candidate from the Patan constituency. Hirmani is up against Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and BJP's Vijay Baghel. Will Hirmani spring a surprise, or will AAP fail to open its account once again like the 2018 assembly election, the polling results on December 3 will reveal. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Hike in Health Benefits up to Rs 10 Lakh for the Poor, Incentives for Landless Labourers (Watch Video).

Elections for the 90-member assembly seats of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, while the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

