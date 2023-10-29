Rajnandgaon, October 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme in Chhattisgarh if his party retains power in the state. Addressing an election rally at the Rajnandgaon district headquarters in the poll-bound state, Gandhi also promised that agricultural landless labourers (in rural areas) will be given Rs 10,000 per year in place of the existing Rs 7,000. Caste census will be conducted in the country if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre, Gandhi said.

After Gandhi's address, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his 'X' handle, "Our Guarantee: Under Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, the poor will get free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh in place of existing Rs 5 lakh, while others will get up to Rs 5 lakh in place of the existing Rs 50,000 (if Congress retains power in the state)." Gandhi said the Congress government is the government of the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals and Dalits and it listens to the voice of their hearts.

"You need not speak, we can hear the voice of your hearts. This morning, Baghel ji and I did some work for farmers and labourers and spoke to them. They told us that what the Congress government has done for them in five years, no other government has done ever," he said. Look at the way the Congress party works, he said. "During our interaction with farmers and labourers, they told us that Rs 7,000 (the amount given under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Kisan Nyay Yojna) is less. We held a discussion in the car and decided that it would now be Rs 10,000," he said.

"The day Congress comes to power in Delhi, work on caste census will be started from the same day," Gandhi said. Similarly, the Congress will start caste census from the first day in Chhattisgarh after the formation of the government. It has started in Karnataka and Rajasthan…After the caste census, a new chapter of the backward people, Dalits and tribals will be written. Historic works will be started for their progress and development,” he added. The Congress works for the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals and Dalits, while the BJP-led Centre works for billionaires like Adani, Gandhi claimed.