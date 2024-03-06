Barasat, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state. Modi, while addressing a rally here, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali “is a matter of shame”. 'Sisters Attending The Event Are Modi Ka Parivar': PM Narendra Modi Responds To Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'No Family' Jibe at Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan Programme in Barasat (Watch Video)

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

PM Modi Attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali Issue

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh He says, "...'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities… pic.twitter.com/5yjJWVgxx6 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said.