Kolkata, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first underwater metro route today, March 6, marking a significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development. The underwater service is part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor, which spans 16.6 km beneath the Hooghly River.

The metro route connects Howrah and Salt Lake, the twin cities of West Bengal’s state capital, and features three underground stations. Notably, it is expected to traverse a 520-meter stretch under the Hooghly river in just 45 seconds.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and other top officials and dignitaries. This follows the historic moment in April 2023 when the Kolkata Metro successfully ran a train through the underwater tunnel during trials, a first in India. Interestingly, students from various schools were seen travelling on the inaugural metro. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First Underwater Metro Line in Kolkata (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Travels in India’s First Underwater Metro

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro staff as he travels in India's first underwater metro train along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and WB LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/fmY7BZjBIu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The newly-constructed tunnel’s lower section is positioned 26 meters below the river’s surface, with trains set to operate 16 meters beneath the riverbed. This marks India’s first transportation initiative featuring a metro train traversing beneath a river. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India's First Underwater Metro Section in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Video).

Kolkata Underwater Metro: Route

The underwater corridor, inaugurated on March 6, runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, a 4.8 km stretch. It is the second section of the East-West Metro corridor between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, the IT hub of West Bengal.

Kolkata Underwater Metro: Ticket Price

Ticket prices start at Rs 5 and can go up to Rs 50, depending on the station’s distance. For the first two kilometres, the fare is Rs 5, and then it increases in increments up to Rs 50.

In April 2023, Kolkata Metro’s first rake reached the Howrah Maidan under the river Hooghly. Howrah will be the deepest Metro station in the country, situated 33 meters below the surface. The Metro is expected to cover the 520-meter stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds.

According to the Ministry of Railways, approximately 10.8 kilometers of the route will be subterranean, while 5.75 kilometers will be elevated on a viaduct. The ministry noted that this project will significantly alleviate traffic congestion in Kolkata.

A historic test run of two six-coach metro trains beneath the Hooghly River’s underwater tunnel was conducted by Kolkata Metro last year. Originally slated for completion by December 2021, the project encountered delays due to accidents during tunneling work in central Kolkata’s Bowbazar.

