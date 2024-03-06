Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at opposition party leaders on Wednesday, March 6, while addressing Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan in West Bengal's Barasat. Referring to the opposition alliance as the "INDI alliance," PM Modi said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy. They are rattled as the NDA is certain to return to power in the upcoming elections. Therefore, they have started abusing me." Responding to Lalu Prasad Yadav's "no family" jibe, the Prime Minister stated, "The corrupt leaders of the INDI alliance are asking about my family and saying that I am against familialism. However, they should come here and see that my sisters who are attending the program are part of Modi ka parivar". Modi Modi Chant in Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People During Kolkata Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro Inauguration As 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Reverberate (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Responds To Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'No Family' Jibe:

VIDEO | "The leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy as the NDA is certain to return to power. Therefore, they have started abusing Modi. The corrupt leaders of the INDI alliance are asking about my family and saying that I am against familism because I don't have a family.… pic.twitter.com/IFYg6jcpR6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

