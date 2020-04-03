PM Narendra Modi's 'Light-Up' Appeal: How Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram and Other Opposition Leaders Reacted

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, April 3: Several Opposition leaders reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Friday. Senior Indian National Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that there was no vision of the future in it and was just a "feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op Prime Minister". Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad also took a jibe at PM Modi's address. Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash For 9 Minutes on Sunday at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India.

"Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet:

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

Awhad also took a jibe at PM Modi. While sharing a meme on Twitter, the NCP MLA wrote: "India invented a vaccine against coronavirus, there will be no shortage of masks, we stand by the doctors, no poor will have to sleep with an empty stomach. Such a speech was expected from Modi. But he decided to make an event of the crisis. Says...Light torch and switch off the lights. Don't fool the country so much."

Jitendra Awhad's Tweet:

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also asked Prime Minister to “listen to” people and announce measures to "arrest the economic slide" cause by Coronavirus outbreak.

“Dear @narendramodi, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth,” Chidambaram said on Twitter

“The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important,” he further said in another tweet.

P Chidambaram's Tweet:

Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said, "There is a lot that PM Modi needs to explain to India which he did not; migrant crisis, economic collapse, supply chain breakdowns and the status on flattening the curve. That is understandable. But to criticise him for trying to cheer people up is being petty and puerile."

Sanjay Jha's Tweet:

There is a lot that PM Modi needs to explain to India which he did not; migrant crisis, economic collapse, supply chain breakdowns and the status on flattening the curve. That is understandable. But to criticise him for trying to cheer people up is being petty and puerile. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 3, 2020

In a video message on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes on April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm. The premier also asked people to maintain social distancing by staying inside during the exercise.