5 ppl test positive for #COVID19 in Tonk; they are close contacts of the positive Coronavirus patients (who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi). The total number of cases stands at 138 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italian and 14 attendees of TablighiJamaat in Delhi: State Health Department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share a video message at 9 AM today. US virus deaths hit a new daily high of 1,169 in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 3: In one of the biggest news of today, PM Narendra Modi will release a video message at 9 am today. PM is set to make his first video address following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown on March 24.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I will share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached to 2069 following an increase of 235 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has also risen to 53, according to data furnished by the ministry till 6 pm. World Bank extends USD 1 billion emergency funding to India amidst COVID-19 battle.

Across the globe, the confirmed cases of coronavirus breached the 1-million mark on Thursday, with over 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries. US President Donald Trump announces he tested negative on new coronavirus test. This was the second test done on him.

