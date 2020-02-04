Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt on Disinvestment, Says 'They May Even Sell Taj Mahal'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, economic Crisis and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig on the Narendra Modi government's disinvestment plan to revive the plunging Indian economy. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government would even sell Taj Mahal, as Centre had pushed Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways and even Red Fort for privatisation.

Addressing an electoral rally in Jangpura, Rahul said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Narendra Modi coined good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up. They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways & even Red Fort. They may sell even the Taj Mahal." Union Budget 2020: Partial Disinvestment of LIC Announced, Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes to Sell Government's Holding in Life Insurance Corporation.

Apart from this, the Congress leader also attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her understanding of Indian economy. Taking at jibe at FM, he said, "In an interview, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was asked how many jobs were created? She said, 'If I give you any number, Rahul Gandhi would go after me and say that I am lying'. FM is not ready to speak about job creation." The Gandhi scion accused PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for lack of employment for educated youth of national capital.

It is to be known that PM Modi government at Centre has set a ambitious Rs 2.1 trillion goal for the sale of government holding in state-run companies. In the latest plan for FY 2020-21, the government is mulling for disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and a stake sale in IDBI Bank. Apart from this, the Centre is also planning for disinvestment in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Container Corp. of India Ltd (Concor), Tehri Hydro Development Corp. and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd (SCI) soon.