New Delhi, October 6: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was briefly stopped by the Haryana Police while leading a tractor rally into the state. The Gandhi scion was leading the "Kheti Bachao Yatra" from Punjab, and entered Haryana to protest against the new farm laws which allegedly pose a threat to the MSP procurement system. Sukhbir Singh Badal Asks Rahul Gandhi Why He Played 'Fixed Match' on Farm Bills.

On being initially stopped at the borders of Haryana by the state police, Gandhi posted on social media that he is ready to "wait even for 5,000 hours" but will not move back without leading his tractor rally into the state.

"They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hours, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours," Gandhi said.

The demonstration was organised by the Congress, in coordination with agrarian bodies based in Punjab and Haryana, to corner the central over the recent agriculture reform laws enacted by the Parliament. The party has been demanding the immediate rollback of the legislations.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Video of Him Being Stopped

They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours. pic.twitter.com/b9IjBSe7Bg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2020

Rahul Gandhi Allowed to Enter Into Haryana

Haryana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allowed to enter the state from Punjab as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. https://t.co/MomnCKmrEe pic.twitter.com/NHK5h4xqiT — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

According to reports, the tractor rally was briefly stopped as the police wanted the protesters in Haryana to takeover the tractors from their counterparts in Punjab before continuing their demonstration in the state, reports said.

Gandhi had launched a three-day protest from Sunday against the farm laws, which critics claim to be a "ploy" to dismantle the minimum support prices (MSP) regime. In opposition against the law, BJP's Punjab ally Akali Dal has quit the saffron coalition, and pressure has been exerted by farmer groups on Dushyant Chautala's JJP to follow suit in Haryana.

