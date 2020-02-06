Rahul Gandhi Summoned by Mumbai Court For 'Commander-in-Thief' Remark Against PM Narendra Modi, Case Hearing on Feb 15

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 6: A Mumbai court on Thursday summoned Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi to appear before it in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mazagaon 25th Magistrate Court has directed Rahul to appear before it on February 15 either in person or through a pleader to reply to charges under Indian Penal Code Sec. 499, 500, reported IANS.

The defamation case was filed in September 2018 against the Congress leader by a Mumbai BJP activist Mahesh H. Shrishrimal of Girgaum and earlier, the Congress leader was summoned in August 2019.

Among other things, the complainant has contended that Rahul''s utterances made on September 20, 2018 not only sought to defame Modi but also hurt the sentiments of his supporters.

Shrishrimal also submitted tapes of Gandhi''s speeches and news media articles of that time to the court with the comments, "Commander in Thief", referring to Modi, and said this had defamed the PM and the BJP. On a September 24, 2018 tweet pertaining to a defence-related matter, Gandhi had posted a video with a caption: "The sad truth about India''s Commander in Thief".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mahesh Hukam Chand, who has also filed a case, was quoted saying by news agency ANI that, "It started from Jaipur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Modi ji names, "Chowkidar chor hai" and "choron ke sardar". He further added that, "I have taken this initiative to file a case in Girgaon Court because such things are being said about the Prime Minister of the country."

"The case has been transferred to Mazgaon Court, which has issued summon against Rahul Gandhi. Case will be heard on 15th February. He has to appear before the court on 15th Feb", said the BJP leader.