New Delhi, September 3: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made another scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and said the demonetisation destroyed India's unorganised sector. In the 3 minute and 14 seconds video, Rahul Gandhi said the note ban was an attack on the unorganised sector and failed to curb black money. PM Narendra Modi had in November 2018 demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Modi Government, Says ‘Give Jobs, Not Empty Slogans’ As JEE Starts.

"Note ban was an attack on India's poor, farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on India's unorganised economy...Did note ban finish black money? No. Did it benefit India's poor? No. The purpose of the note ban was to waive loans of rich people," the Wayanad MP said. "In addition to this, there was a hidden agenda behind the note ban; destroy India's unorganised economy by removing cash," he added. Stopping Rahul Gandhi From Leading Party Will Destroy Congress: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"Prime Minister himself said he wants cashless India. If there will be cashless India, then the unorganised sector will be finished. Farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses suffered losses," Rahul said. In his concluding remarks, Rahul urged people to put forward a united fight against "the attack" on India's unorganised sector.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Demonetisation:

मोदी जी का ‘कैश-मुक्त’ भारत दरअसल ‘मज़दूर-किसान-छोटा व्यापारी’ मुक्त भारत है। जो पाँसा 8 नवंबर 2016 को फेंका गया था, उसका एक भयानक नतीजा 31 अगस्त 2020 को सामने आया। GDP में गिरावट के अलावा नोटबंदी ने देश की असंगठित अर्थव्यवस्था को कैसे तोड़ा ये जानने के लिए मेरा वीडियो देखिए। pic.twitter.com/GzovcTXPDv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 3, 2020

His remark came in the second video of his new series on "how the Modi government has destroyed Indian economy" in which he said that there was a hidden motive to waive loans of corporates after taking out money from the unorganised sector. In the first video released on August 31, he alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years and asserted that the aim of demonetisation, "wrong" Goods and Services Tax (GST) and lockdown is to destroy this sector.

