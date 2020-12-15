Chennai, December 15: A political party by the name 'Makkal Sevai Katchi’ has been registered with the Election Commission. According to sources, the party has been launched by Actor Rajinikanth who recently made an announcement regarding his entry into the politics. Makkal Sevai Katchi has been allotted the symbol of an autorikshaw by the Election Commission. The party intends to contest from all the 234 assembly seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year, as per a report by Times of India. Rajinikanth to Launch New Political Party in January 2021, Announcement to be Made on December 31.

Makkal Sevai Katchi is reportedly the new name of the party previouly called ‘Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagam.’ The name was changed through an EC notification issued two-and-a-half months ago. A list of political parties notified by the EC in 2019, included Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagam as entry number 237. However, according to reports, an amended list of parties notified on September 30 this year mentioned that entry no 237 was being revised to Makkal Sevai Katchi. Rajinikanth to Enter Politics? Actor to Meet RMM Functionaries on November 30, Likely to Decide on Political Entry.

Actor Rajinikanth had earlier this month announced that he will soon launch a party to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. The actor, on December 3, took to Twitter to inform that a political party will be launched in January 2021. He further mentioned that an announcement regarding the same would be made on December 31.

"I never go back on the promises I make. Political change is necessary. It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, I urge people to stand by me. Together we will bring change," Rajnikanth had said.

