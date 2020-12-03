Chennai, December 3: Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to announce that a political party will be launched in January 2021. He further mentioned that an announcement regarding the same would be made on December 31.

This announcement was made a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Later on Wednesday, he said he "will announce my decision soon" on his plans for electoral politics. Rajinikanth to Enter Politics? Actor to Meet RMM Functionaries on November 30, Likely to Decide on Political Entry.

New Political Party Will Be Launched in January 2020, tweets Rajinikanth

Last month, the actor had hinted that his entry to electoral politics may be delayed. A letter attributed to him cited doctors' concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth's health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).