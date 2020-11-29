New Delhi, November 29: Rajinikanth has called for a meeting with all the district secretaries of his political party Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday. According to the reports the superstar is likely to announce his decision to enter the politics in the meeting. Earlier in October, Rajinikanth had said that he will announce about his political ambitions after discussing with the functionaries of his political parties. Fact Check: Is Rajinikanth’s Health Affected Due To Fever? Here’s The Truth!

“We got a call from the head office; all the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram have been asked to assemble at Raghavendra Mandapam on Monday morning. There is definitely a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, we are hoping for good news tomorrow,” AVK Raja, the Chennai Central constituency RMM secretary, told The Indian Express. The political party has sought permission from the Kodambakkam police to accommodate 50 people at the marriage hall, where the meeting is to take place. Rajinikanth Has a Super Scare! Bomb Search Conducted at the Superstar’s House After an Anonymous Call (Read Details).

This comes a month after a letter disclosing personal details about Rajinikanth was leaked and went viral. The actor, however, denied the contents of the letter but admitted to the health part. He later said the letter was "not mine but the doctor's advice is true". Tamil Nadu is all set to go to polls in March 2021.

