Ranchi, March 2: The counting of votes for the Ramgarh assembly bypoll is underway. A voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, with the polling process took place peacefully. Catch the Ramgarh Assembly By-Election Result 2023 live news updates here.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

The bye-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

Congress’s Mamta Devi, who had won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 28,718 votes, was disqualified as an MLA on December 26 last year following her conviction and sentencing in a 2016 rioting case

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary. Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023: Congress Leader Raj Kishore Bauri Shot Dead Two Days Before Jharkhand Bypoll.

In the Ramgarh Assembly Election 2019, Mamata Devi received over 99,000 votes, while Sunita Choudhary of the Ajsu, who is also the wife of Lok Sabha MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary got 71,226 votes. BJP’s Rananjay Kumar polled 31,874 votes and was at third place.