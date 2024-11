Jaipur, November 23: The BJP's Sukhavant Singh won the bypoll from Rajasthan's Ramgarh seat by 13,636 votes. Singh secured 1,08,811 votes while his nearest rival Aryaan Zubair of the Congress got 95,175. Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2.

The Ramgarh seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress MLA Zubair Khan, the father of Aryaan Zubair.