Patna, November 2: The Ramnagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar will go to polls along with 77 other seats in the third phase of the state assembly elections. Polling for the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be conducted on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. In Ramnagar assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The BJP has renominated its current MLA from Ramnagar Bhagirathi Devi. Rajesh Ram is contesting as Congress candidate. A total of 11 candidates are in the electoral fray. For the third phase of Bihar assembly polls, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

While the BJP has formed an alliance and shared seats with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Congress has tied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) has been given 122 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.

Polling for Bihar's 243 seats is being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28. Polling for the second phase of polls will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Multiple opinion polls have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine.

