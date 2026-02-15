Pune, February 15: A protest broke out between Congress and BJP workers, which progressed to stone pelting near Congress Bhavan, the Pune headquarters of the party, over Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, leaving several injured. According to officials, BJP workers led by local leaders protested outside Congress Bhavan against Sapkal's statement, while a number of Congress workers gathered there in support of their state president. Multiple teams of police were deployed at the site.

As the situation escalated, stone pelting was reported around 1 PM. Some people were injured, and some vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Speaking to ANI, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint CP Pune City Police, said that the two journalists, a worker and a police personnel got injured in the violent protest. "The process of registering FIR from both sides is underway. During the incident, two journalists, one party worker and police personnel got injured," he said. BJP Leader Shahzad Poonawala Slams Congress over Comparison of Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

The incident occurred after an FIR was registered in Pune against Sapkal for his comment that allegedly compared Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sapkal made the remark while talking about the controversy over a Tipu Sultan portrait displayed in the Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed's office. BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate filed the police complaint stating that the Congress leader's statement "hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maratha king."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal clarified his remarks about comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, alleging that the BJP was politicising the issue. Speaking to reporters here, Sapkal called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a pride of the nation, asserting that Tipu Sultan drew inspiration from him and carried forward the struggle for self-rule. Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked by Pune Police over Remarks Comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

"The controversy that has been allegedly created over my statement is being politicised by the BJP. I want to clearly state that the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is our pride, honour, and glory. It was through his valour that Hindutva Swarajya was established. Taking inspiration from that, Tipu Sultan carried forward the struggle for self-rule," Sapkal told reporters in a video uploaded on his official Facebook handle. He also accused the BJP of distorting his remarks and misrepresenting them. Sapkal also recalled his earlier remarks, in which he compared Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Afzal Khan, adding that they didn't create any political controversy; however, his present remarks have caused trouble for the BJP.

