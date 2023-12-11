Bhopal, December 11: After the BJP named Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel. After attending the legislative party meeting, four-time Chief Minister Chouhan went straight to the Raj Bhavan from the state BJP headquarters here and submitted his resignation to Governor Patel.

With this, the Chouhan era in Madhya Pradesh finally came to an end. The veteran BJP leader, who served as the Chief Minister for nearly two decades, had earlier posted a message on X saying, “Sabhi ko Ram Ram." Incidentally, Chouhan did not go to Delhi after BJP's landslide victory in the Assembly elections, saying now his only aim is to ensure that the party wins all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in next year's general elections. Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Resigns As State Chief Minister After Mohan Yadav Elected New BJP Legislative Party Leader (Watch Video)

It is being speculated that Chouhan is likely to be given a key role in BJP's central leadership. Last time, he was offered the post of Vice President of the party, a proposal Chouhan had declined. The BJP had won two consecutive Assembly elections -- 2008 and 2013 -- under Chouhan’s leadership, before losing to Congress in 2018. However, BJP returned to power 15 in 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron camp. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First ‘Yadav’ Chief Minister of MP

The BJP contested the recent Assembly elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and registered a landslide victory by winning 163 seats against Congress’ 66.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).