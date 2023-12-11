Bhopal, December 11: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday. Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First ‘Yadav’ Chief Minister of MP

The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said. BJP Makes Low-Profile Mohan Yadav CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Era Ends

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Resigns as MP CM

#WATCH | BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C. Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/4Nrmn73BKb — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

#WATCH | Bhopal | "Heartiest congratulations. Madhya Pradesh now has its new Chief Minister, heartiest congratulations," says former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/ZIUT4lX9vx — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.

