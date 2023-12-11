Bhopal, December 11: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday. Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First ‘Yadav’ Chief Minister of MP

The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said. BJP Makes Low-Profile Mohan Yadav CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Era Ends

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Resigns as MP CM

Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.

