Chennai, March 29: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, announcing key welfare measures including the expansion of the breakfast scheme and enhancement of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, under which financial assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 for women.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, highlighting the success of various welfare schemes and expressing confidence that the DMK will return to power for a seventh time with continued public support. He asserted that no other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu and described it as a model for others to follow, while also outlining a long-term 10-year vision focused on the welfare and development of the people. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Releases Full List for State Polls; CM MK Stalin to Contest From Kolathur.

"Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, with several welfare schemes benefiting the public. DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," said CM Stalin. Referring to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme, Stalin alleged that the BJP attempted to obstruct its implementation during the election period, adding that despite challenges, the scheme has benefited around 1.3 crore families, with financial assistance of Rs 5,000 provided to beneficiaries so far. He reiterated that the DMK government remains committed to continuing and expanding welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK Releases 2nd Candidate List, Names 150 Nominees for Polls.

"The BJP attempted to obstruct the implementation of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam...Despite challenges, he said the scheme has benefited around 1 crore 30 lakh families, with financial assistance of Rs 5,000 provided to beneficiaries. The DMK government remains committed to continuing and expanding welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people," said CM Stalin. The manifesto also includes expansion of the breakfast scheme to cover 15 lakh students up to Class 8, an increase in financial assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per woman, free pump sets for farmers without meters, an enhancement of aid under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per student, an increase in old-age pension to Rs 2,000, and a pension for persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500.