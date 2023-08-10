Hyderabad, August 10: The infighting in Congress in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills constituency came out in open when Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin faced protest from a section of the party workers on Wednesday night. Azharuddin, who is aspiring for party ticket from Jubilee Hills in the coming Assembly elections, had to face the protest when he arrived in the constituency to hold a meeting with some local people.

Some supporters of Congress leader and former MLA P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy staged protest when Azharuddin was holding a meeting in Rehmat Nagar area. This led tension in the area as both the groups shouting slogans nearly came to blows. Police had to use mild force to disperse the rival groups. The former cricketer, who is Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC),had to return midway from 'chai pe charcha' programme.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy was elected from Jubilee Hills on Congress ticket in 2009. He contested again in 2014 and 2018 but lost to BRS candidate M. Gopinath. Reddy is once again preparing to contest from the same constituency and his supporters were angry after learning that Azharuddin is trying for the party ticket and is holding a meeting with some local people.

Azharuddin Faces Protest In Jubilee Hills

Azharuddin, who was elected to Lok Sabha on Congress ticket from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, lost 2014 election from Tonk Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The party denied him ticket in 2019, though he was keen to contest for Lok Sabha from home state Telangana.