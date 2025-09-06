Madurai, September 6: Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam chief TTV Dhinakaran said that his party will be part of the willing coalition days after the party distanced itself from the NDA alliance. "We will make our own decision regarding alliances. We will align ourselves with the coalition that is set to form the government," Dhinakaran said in a press conference. However, Dhinakaran signalled a possible return to the alliance if the BJP leadership solves the differences between them.

"The BJP leadership knows the issues we have. If they resolve those matters, we can return to the NDA alliance," he said. AMMK chief said that the party joined the alliance with the sole intention of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. He added that the Assembly election is different from the Parliamentary election. "We joined the NDA alliance along with Annamalai, only with the intention of making Modi the Prime Minister. The parliamentary election is different, and the assembly election is different," he said. BJP Reaches Out to Expelled AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam Amid NDA Tensions in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, AMMK chief raised a question over the competence of the current BJP state chief, Nainar Nagendran, in handling the alliance, which he believed was "handled properly" by former BJP chief Annamalai. "The BJP state president may have thought that our party is small. As long as Annamalai was the BJP state president, the alliance was handled properly. But Nainar Nagendran does not know how to handle the alliance properly."

However, Dhinakaran clarified that AMMK decided to quit the alliance because of the demand of its own cadres and not because of Nainar Nagendran. "Our decision to leave the alliance was not because of Nainar Nagendran, but because of our own cadres. It was due to the pressure from my cadres that I exited the alliance." He also said that AMMK joined the alliance with the sole intention of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. He added that the Assembly election is different from the Parliamentary election.

"We joined the NDA alliance along with Annamalai, only with the intention of making Modi the Prime Minister. The parliamentary election is different, and the assembly election is different," Dhinakaran said. Dhinakaran further stressed that he had started his party in opposition to AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami and urged Jayalalithaa supporters to unite against him. Vice President Elections 2025: BJP Names Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA Candidate After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation.

"I have no regrets towards the executives in the AIADMK. Our concern is only with one person (Edappadi Palaniswami) there, because it was in opposition to him that I started my party. If Jayalalithaa's supporters unite under a single front, it will be good for Jayalalithaa's party. Otherwise, if they do not wake up to this reality, coming to power will remain just a dream for them," he said. This significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, to be held in 2026.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)