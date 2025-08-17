The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the Vice-President elections scheduled on September 9. His candidature was finalised during the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting at the party headquarters. The move follows the abrupt resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, officially citing health concerns, though speculation of political differences remains. With a majority in the electoral college comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, the NDA is expected to secure an easy win if contested. However, the opposition INDIA bloc is considering fielding a joint candidate, with discussions set for August 18, potentially setting up a high-stakes political battle. Vice President Election 2025 Date: ECI Announces Schedule for 17th VP Polls After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Exit, Polling on September 9.

BJP Names Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA Candidate

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, says BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/VzSJVjoF6p — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

