Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027: Samajwadi Party Begins Early Candidate Selection Drive for Polls

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections still months away, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has begun an extensive exercise to identify and finalise potential candidates across the state. The move reflects the party's strategy of starting preparations well in advance as it seeks to strengthen its position against the ruling BJP in the next electoral contest.

Party leaders are gathering feedback from organizational networks and local units, while surveys are being conducted to assess the electoral prospects of prospective candidates in all 403 Assembly constituencies. The process is being closely monitored by the party leadership. Akhilesh Yadav Sports Rare Casual Look at Airport Without Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces.

Focus on Winnability and Organizational Feedback

According to party sources, SP is prioritizing "winnable" candidates and is seeking detailed feedback from district-level leaders and organizational office-bearers. The exercise is aimed at identifying strong contenders early so that they have sufficient time to build grassroots support before the election.

The party is also assessing the performance and public standing of sitting legislators. Reports indicate that SP is inclined to retain many of its current MLAs while giving preference to candidates with a strong chance of victory in constituencies where the party narrowly lost in previous elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh, Prateek and the Legacy of SP Founder.

Special Attention on Closely Contested Seats

A key part of the strategy involves focusing on seats where SP came close to victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. Party leaders believe that strengthening their presence in these constituencies could significantly improve their prospects in 2027.

The party has already conducted reviews of several constituencies and gathered reports from local functionaries. Feedback from these areas is expected to play a major role in determining the final shortlist of candidates.

SP Candidate Shortlisting Underway

Recent reports suggest that SP has begun shortlisting candidates for a large number of constituencies and aims to complete the initial phase of the exercise in the coming weeks. The party is reportedly evaluating candidates through surveys, local assessments and organizational inputs to ensure that selections are based on ground realities rather than solely on political considerations.

The exercise is also expected to help the party address internal dissent and factionalism well before the election campaign enters its final phase. Party strategists believe that early candidate identification will allow enough time to resolve disputes and strengthen booth-level organization.

Akhilesh Yadav's Early Election Push

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly urged party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 elections. Over the past year, he has emphasized strengthening grassroots networks, expanding outreach among key social groups and maintaining momentum generated by the party's performance in recent elections.

The party has also continued to promote its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach strategy, which leaders credit for helping expand support among backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, expected in early 2027, is likely to be one of the most closely watched political contests in the country. With the BJP seeking to retain power and opposition parties looking to build momentum, SP's decision to begin candidate selection well in advance signals an effort to enter the campaign with a clearer organizational structure and stronger electoral preparation.

Political observers say the success of the strategy will depend on how effectively the party converts its early planning into sustained grassroots mobilization and voter outreach in the months leading up to the election.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).