Patna (Bihar) [India], February 21 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP, alleging that it lacks coordination within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has neglected the people of Bihar and the state's core issues.

Highlighting Bihar's lag in literacy, per capita income, and farmers' income, Yadav pointed out that despite the NDA being in power for 11 years at the Centre and 20 years in Bihar, it has failed to fulfil its promises.

"There are 3-4 factions in the BJP. There is no coordination within the NDA at the ground level. They have nothing to do with the people of Bihar. Bihar is lagging behind in literacy, per capita income, and farmers' income. The state is ahead only in terms of unemployment, migration, and poverty. Even in the Union Budget, the Centre had a 'sautela' behaviour with Bihar. The public has given them (NDA) a chance for 11 years at the centre and 20 years here. The people know who has broken their trust," said Yadav.

Earlier in the day, RJD MP Manoj Jha criticised the BJP for not approving the proposal to provide Rs 2,500 in financial assistance to women in Delhi in the first cabinet meeting. He said that the government cannot function in a "rhetorical manner."

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "The government cannot function in a rhetorical manner. We had heard that the PM had said that Rs 2,500 would be credited from the first cabinet meeting itself. There was no decision taken on that."

On concerns about pollution in the Yamuna River, Jha said that simply visiting the riverbanks would not clean the river. He emphasised the need to identify contributing factors and take proper action.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, upon joining the Cabinet, pledged to fulfil the BJP government's promise of ending bad governance in the capital.

Speaking to ANI, Sood emphasised that the party now has the responsibility to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and ensure progress in line with the direction set by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"The people have voted to end bad governance in Delhi. Now, it is the BJP government's responsibility to actualise PM Narendra Modi's guarantee. We will fulfil our work in whichever direction our (Chief Minister) points us in," Ashish Sood said.

BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

In the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled. (ANI)

