India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its emotional peak today, Sunday, 15 February, as India and Pakistan face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For millions of viewers in Pakistan, the state broadcaster PTV Sports remains the primary destination for watching the "clash of the titans" without a monthly subscription fee. Is India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?

Following a long-term media rights acquisition for the 2025–27 ICC cycle, PTV has confirmed comprehensive coverage for the tournament. Below is the essential information on how to access the live telecast and digital streams within the country.

India vs Pakistan Live Telecast on PTV Sports

PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match on its standard terrestrial and satellite channels. This ensures that fans across Pakistan can access the high-definition world feed through traditional television sets. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.

Primary Channel: PTV Sports (Live coverage starting with the pre-match show at 18:00 PKT).

Urdu Commentary: In addition to the English world feed, PTV typically provides localized Urdu commentary on its secondary channel, PTV Home, or through a dedicated audio toggle on PTV Sports.

Secondary Broadcaster: Private network Ten Sports and ASports are also carrying the signal for cable and satellite subscribers.

India vs Pakistan International Viewing and ICC.tv

For Pakistanis living abroad or in territories without a dedicated local broadcaster, the ICC has made the match available via ICC.tv.

Select Countries: In regions like Japan, Indonesia, and parts of Europe, the match is being streamed live and free on the ICC’s official platform.

YouTube: The ICC is also providing localized commentary in several languages (including Japanese and Bahasa) for specific growth markets on its official YouTube channel. The match is scheduled to start at 18:30 PKT (19:00 IST). Both teams enter this fixture with two wins from two matches. India, under Suryakumar Yadav, currently leads Group A on Net Run Rate, while Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha is looking to break India's historic World Cup dominance.

Ground staff in Colombo remain on standby due to intermittent cloud cover. While a brief shower was reported in the afternoon, the current forecast suggests a 25% chance of rain during the match hours, which is unlikely to result in a total washout. A minimum of five overs per side is required for a result.

