'We Don't Want BJP,' Says Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore:

Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a public rally in East Midnapore pic.twitter.com/qMGJfUa3ZO — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

