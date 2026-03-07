Kolkata, March 7: A man has been arrested on charges of strangling his lone specially-abled son to death and burying him in West Bengal's Burdwan, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Memari of East Burdwan district. The aaccused, identified as Sonalal Mandi, was arrested on Friday night. Mandi lives in Mandalgram under Memari police station area. The tragic incident has created a panic in the area.

According to the police, his son Surya Mandi was blind since birth and could not move his hands and feet normally. Since the child was specially-abled, the family was having difficulty taking care of him. Surya's mother left him and her husband within a few months of his birth. After that, he was with his maternal grandmother for a few days. But after his maternal grandmother's death, the responsibility of the child fell on his paternal grandmother. Police said that since then, the father, Sonalal Mandi, started considering the child a burden. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

Police have learned from local residents that he initially tried to send his son to an orphanage. When that did not work, he finally planned to kill him. "Last Wednesday, Sonalal took his son to the banks of Kaldighi (lake) in Barapalashan area of ​​Memari. He strangled his son to death and buried him. The next morning, local residents saw the body of the child lying on the bank of the water body as water from the lake washed away the grave," said a senior officer of East Burdwan district police. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slams Son Against Wall, Kills Him Over Mobile Phone Addiction and Lack of Interest in Studies; Arrested During Last Rites Preparation.

Soon locals informed the Memari police station. The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. During the investigation, the police detained Sonalal Mandi and interrogated him. The accused confessed to the murder and was arrested soon after. The police have registered a case against Mandi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).