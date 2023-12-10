New Delhi, December 10: In a strategic move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati declared her 28-year-old nephew, Akash Anand, as her "Uttaradhikari" during a recent party meeting. Currently serving as the BSP's national coordinator, Akash has been actively involved in party affairs, notably overseeing operations in Rajasthan since last year. This article delves into Akash Anand's background and political journey, shedding light on his roles within the party and his potential impact on its future.

Despite the official announcement, Mayawati will reportedly continue to monitor Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Akash, an MBA graduate from London, describes himself as a "young supporter of Baba Saheb's vision" on his official social media accounts. BSP Chief Mayawati Declares Nephew Akash Anand As ‘Uttaradhikari’, Says Party Leader Udayveer Singh.

Who is Akash Anand?

Akash Anand's Political Rise: Akash Anand, aged 28, hails from a political lineage as the son of Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar. He entered the political arena at the young age of 22 in 2017, making his debut at a rally in Saharanpur alongside Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ajit Singh. An MBA graduate from London, he quickly rose through the ranks, earning the BSP's national coordinator position in 2019.

Key Political Engagements: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akash Anand managed the election campaign strategy for Mayawati, showcasing his early prowess in political manoeuvring. His first rally in Agra marked a significant step, and he continued to contribute actively during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, handling the party's social media campaign. In 2019, Akash Anand addressed his first political rally in Agra, marking his involvement in the Mahagathbandhan – an anti-Congress and anti-BJP alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. BSP President Mayawati Asks BJP To Implement Reservation for Muslims, Fill Recruitment Backlog.

Currently serving as the national coordinator of the BSP, Akash Anand has actively participated in shaping the party's strategies. His notable role as the party's in-charge of the Rajasthan assembly polls and contributions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana underline his growing influence.

Strategic Leadership and Initiatives: Akash Anand's leadership role extended to managing the party's affairs in Rajasthan, where he played a crucial part in the assembly polls. Earlier this year, he orchestrated the 14-day "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" Sankalp Yatra, signalling a shift in BSP's strategy.

Mayawati's Succession Plan: Mayawati's announcement designates Akash Anand as her heir, responsible for strengthening the BSP's organisation nationwide, excluding Uttar Pradesh, where Mayawati will continue to wield influence. This succession plan positions Akash Anand at the forefront of the party's future endeavours.

In conclusion, the article presents a comprehensive overview of Akash Anand's political journey, shedding light on his strategic contributions, key engagements, and the implications of his newfound position as the nest Uttaradhikari of BSP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).